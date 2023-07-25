Stealth Festival Takes Over Steam: Discounts on Assassin’s Creed, Sniper Elite, and More

Steam Launches “Stealth Festival” Sale with Discounts on Popular Stealth Games

After the successful summer sale, Steam has now launched the highly anticipated “Stealth Festival” theme sale. The sale, which started on the 25th, features various stealth games like “Assassin’s Creed” and “Sniper Elite” along with other popular titles. Players can also look forward to receiving free Steam stickers every day throughout the duration of the sale.

The “Steam Stealth Festival” offers a wide range of games that focus on stealth and stealth gameplay. Aside from the aforementioned masterpieces, players can find many well-received titles such as “HITMAN 3,” “A Way Out,” “Aragami,” and “A Plague Tale: Innocence” at their historically low prices.

For those looking for the best deals, here are some specially selected games with new low prices:

– Assassin’s Creed: Origins

Discounted Price: 50% off

– Sniper Elite 4

Discounted Price: 60% off

– HITMAN 3

Discounted Price: 40% off

– A Way Out

Discounted Price: 70% off

– Aragami

Discounted Price: 75% off

– A Plague Tale: Innocence

Discounted Price: 65% off

If you’ve been waiting to get your hands on these stealth games, now is the perfect time to grab them at unbeatable prices.

But the excitement doesn’t end here. Steam has also announced its next big in-store event, the “Visual Novel Festival,” scheduled to take place from August 7th to 14th. Visual novel enthusiasts can look forward to exciting deals and discounts on their favorite interactive storytelling games.

Don’t miss out on these amazing offers. Visit Steam now and start building your stealth games collection today!