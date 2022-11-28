Have you met it too?A few days ago, when a netizen was using the map navigation function of his mobile phone, he observed that even if he only searched for “home” or “company”, the correct address would automatically pop up, and he was obviously not on the map at all.APPHe was taken aback by entering relevant information.

The original PO issued a document through PTT stating that he wasiPhoneThe built-in map and Google Map input “home” or “company”. The strange thing is that he has never set any address in the past, but the system will pop up the “auto-suggestion” and give the correct address, which surprises him.

The original PO wondered, “Is it because the iPhone automatically collects information about staying in a certain place for a long time during the day, or in a certain place at night, so it automatically judges it?” As soon as the post came out, netizens joined the discussion.

Experts said bluntly at a glance, “You guessed it right, it is analyzed from the time you stay”, “AI knows where you stay repeatedly during the day and night, do you think AI is just a deceptive thing?”, “From the time you stay Time to analyze, the phone will record the location by itself”, “It should beSiriIt is recommended, because if you use Apple Maps, he will also grab the event location in the calendar and ask you if you want to go to that place.”

Some other netizens said, “All those analysis settings are turned off. Turn off the positioning when it is not in use, otherwise it is a bit scary”, “Is it just me who thinks it is convenient? Could it be that Apple or Google will send someone to my house to do something?” “