Taiwan’s game development team “Light Dome Games (18Light Game Ltd.)” and “Indulgence Games”‘s original work “Abandoned Sea”, an ocean-like Metroidvania game, has received 96% praise on Steam and is now available on Switch. A new promotional video was released, which showed various gameplays of the game, and the free DLC of the latest expansion “Original Poseidon” was also launched simultaneously on Steam, GOG and NS platforms.

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

In the world of “Abandoned Sea”, players will be freed from the shackles of gravity. In the huge deep-sea world, players can move freely in any direction. The game contains 9 regional maps with different styles, more than 60 mutated sea monsters born due to environmental pollution, and a mysterious 2D art underwater world depicted with bright colors and simple line art styles. Its underwater world.

In this game, players use a special combat system to control Purdy and the swordfish javelin “Bronte”. Use the Bronte to knock back enemies, clear obstacles and protect the protagonist “Purdy” from enemies.

Players need to control the bionic swordfish partner to attack the enemy while moving to dodge the attack. During the adventure, many “memory plates” can also be obtained. Through the combination of “memory plates”, the protagonist’s fighting style can be completely changed.

Main Game Features

Command your bionic swordfish sidekick, Bronte, to repel enemies, clear obstacles and protect protagonist Purdy from harm in over 100 levels and 13 epic boss battles.

Fight fierce mutated fish monsters

Encounter over 40 marine creatures made from a terrifying amalgamation of sea life and ocean debris. While some may seem easy to defeat, there are always bigger fish lurking in the depths…

Skill upgrades for custom battles

Unlock new abilities and upgrades on the memory board to develop strategies for every situation and playstyle.

Challenge yourself in Boss Rush mode

Players can challenge the Boss again in the Boss Rush mode, and play repeatedly to challenge different difficulties, including the Boss Rush mode of Neptune’s Temple, which was updated after the game was released.

Switch will have a unique appearance “Purdy SW-417”, and there are other skins that can be obtained by defeating levels, such as the evil spirit rabbit to unlock the hidden ending…