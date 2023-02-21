Home Technology Steam and Steam Deck support local network sharing of game files, no need to re-download from the Internet
As the size of game files is getting bigger and bigger, many players with poor Internet speed at home are crying out for pain when downloading new games. In the latest beta versions of Steam and Steam Deck, Valve has added the ability to share game files between PCs and mobile phones through a local network, thereby reducing the use of Internet traffic and time-consuming.

officialexpressThis new feature is especially useful for Steam Deck, multi-player homes, dorms, LAN parties, and more. Specifically, the Steam client will first check whether there are other users on the local network who can share files or update files before connecting to the Steam server. If the connection is disconnected in the middle of the local sharing, Steam also knows how to continue downloading the rest of the server.

The function will default to the local machine that is logged into the same Steam account, but players can also connect to friends on the same local network to share the game. For more detailed usage restrictions, you can check Steam’s FAQ page.

