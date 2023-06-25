Steam bestseller for only 3.99 euros: Controversial simulator greatly reduced

Steam bestseller: Hunting Simulator lurks in the charts. (Image source: Expansive Worlds)

A thoroughly controversial simulator is currently on the prowl in the Steam charts – with a fat 80 percent discount, the hunting game theHunter: Call of the Wild can enter the platform’s bestseller list.

The hunting sim theHunter: Call of the Wild has crept back into the Steam bestsellers 6 years after its release. reason for that might be be the new expansion Emerald Coast Australia – and of course the mega discount, thanks to which the game currently only costs 3.99 euros. The Steam community does not seem to be bothered by the realistic hunting scenario.

As the name suggests, in theHunter: Call of the Wild you go hunting. You can either roam alone or with friends through different biomes of an open world and get there depending on the area, different game in front of the gun. Various different types of weapons as well as bait and other tools are available to you for a successful hunt.

Check out the trailer for theHunter: Call of the Wild here:

As a hunting sim, theHunter: Call of the Wild is sure to give some players a headache. In any case, the shooter is not particularly suitable for animal lovers – even if you can theoretically just roam through the picturesque landscapes without firing a shot. However, the fan community is completely convinced of theHunter. Currently the game has one very positive rating on Steam with over 110,000 votes cast. You can currently grab the basic game for only 3.99 euros instead of 19.99 euros.

Steam charts: hunting simulation on the prowl

Thanks to the discount, theHunter: Call of the Wild can establish itself in the top 10 of the Steam charts. But if the simulation isn’t enough for you, you can take a closer look at the new expansion theHunter: Call of the Wild: Emerald Coast Australia: The Expansion takes you down under and adds, among other things, a new map and several new animal species. On the other hand, those who prefer to raise animals rather than hunt them should not miss the Planet Zoo simulator in the bestseller list.

A multiplayer shooter also recently wowed the Steam community:

