Steam "Computer Virus Simulator" for those who have never been poisoned, experience the joy of computer virus | 4Gamers

Steam "Computer Virus Simulator" for those who have never been poisoned, experience the joy of computer virus | 4Gamers

Computer virus is an annoying thing, but maybe there are people who have never experienced what it feels like to be infected with a computer virus, so Japanese independent developer INORK Game warmly developed “Computer Virus Simulator” (Computer Virus Simulator), because everything You can simulate and simulate a computer with a virus, but it’s not too much.

“Computer Virus Simulator” is not to install a virus on your computer, but a game that allows players to enter an operating system called “Door OS”, where they experience various virus emergencies.

Judging from the screenshots, the common situations of infinite pop-up of windows, system errors and screen crashes are quite common virus outbreaks, and there are even simulations of classic blue screen restarts.

Of course, this is just a game, and players can run this game on Windows, which is both safe and secure. Take a good look at how buggy this operating system called Door is.

The developer said that this game provides many kinds of viruses for players to experience, and players can also create viruses in the game and share them with other players, so that they can feel the destructive power of your virus. However, this part does not have any real pictures, and perhaps more detailed information will be released in the future.

The independent game “Computer Virus Simulator” has been registered on the Steam store. The launch date and price have not been announced yet. Interested players can join the wish list first.

