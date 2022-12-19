In an interview with the media, Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais introduced the functions they will prioritize and look forward to the next generation of Steam Deck, saying that they will improve the screen and battery life in the next generation of freaks. upgrade.

Valve called Steam Deck a “multi-generational product” and said that they plan to create “a new version that is more open and compatible than the first version of Steam Deck.” Yang and Griffais said in the interview that in subsequent models, the screen and battery are the focus of optimization.

In terms of performance upgrades, Griffais believes that it is good for developers to maintain continuity, which means that the performance of the next-generation models may not improve much. “I think we’ll choose to hold on to one performance level for a little longer until the need for performance improvement becomes apparent,” he said.

The current update direction of Steam Deck focuses on two points, Yang introduced: “One is the part we want to fix, and the other is the part we still want to do.”

The current Steam Deck battery is very difficult to replace because it is designed to be glued. Valve is working on “changing the geometry of the adhesive to make the battery easier to remove.” Since the battery wears out at a faster rate than other components, the design of the replaceable battery will definitely be popular with gamers.

In addition, Valve is also working on audio mixing between apps, so players can turn down the volume of the game and still hear the voices of friends on Discord. Valve is also interested in adding mobile games to the machine, and Griffais and Yang say the most important thing is for players to know those games are a touch-only experience.