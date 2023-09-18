Steam Deck Anniversary Sale: Get 20% Discount on the Official Console and Must-Play Games

Steam Deck, the official portable console from Steam, is now available at a 20% discount in celebration of Steam’s 20th anniversary. The sale began last week and will continue until September 22. However, the most affordable and most expensive models of the Steam Deck have already sold out, with only the 256GB version still available for purchase at a price of HK$3,730. The estimated delivery time for this model is 1-2 weeks.

For those who prefer to shop in physical stores, the Predator Shop, the official local distributor of Komodo in Tsim Sha Tsui and Sham Shui Po, is also offering the 20% discount on the Steam Deck. However, availability may be limited, so it is recommended to call the store beforehand to check for stock.

In addition to the discount on the Steam Deck, Steam has also been running various themed promotions for games. Some of the ongoing promotions include the “Sega Wonderland Sale” with discounts as low as 15%, and the “Square Enix TGS Sale”. Alongside these promotions, here are 15 must-play games that are recommended and currently discounted on Steam:

1. Red Dead Redemption 2 – HK$154.44 (-67% original price HK$468.00)

2. Marvel’s Avengers: Definitive Edition – HK$33.80 (-90% original price HK$338.00)

3. Resident Evil 4 – HK$289.08(-34%HK$ 438.00)

4. CITIES: SKYLINES – HK$43.60(-80%HK$ 218.00)

5. TOTAL WAR: THREE KINGDOMS – HK$131.92(-66%HK$ 388.00)

6. FINAL FANTASY VII REMAKE INTERGRADE – HK$323.76(-43%HK$ 568.00)

7. TWO POINT CAMPUS – HK$107.10(-55%HK$ 238.00)

8. TWO POINT HOSPITAL – HK$59.50(-75%HK$ 238.00)

9. CALL OF DUTY: MODERN WARFARE – HK$154.77(-67%HK$ 469.00)

10. Octopath Traveler II – HK$359.25(-25%HK$ 479.00)

11. FAR CRY 6 – HK$109.50(-75%HK$ 438.00)

12. DEVIL MAY CRY 5 – HK$77.22(-67%HK$ 234.00)

13. Sonic Unknown Frontier – HK$169.00(-50%HK$ 338.00)

14. RESIDENT EVIL 3 – HK$78.00(-75%HK$ 312.00)

15. Ryza’s Alchemist 3 ~The Alchemist and the Secret Key of the End~ – HK$292.50(-25%HK$ 390.00)

These games offer a variety of genres and options for players to enjoy on their Steam Deck console or any other compatible device. It is worth mentioning that the discounts mentioned above are subject to change and may vary based on location and regional pricing.

Whether purchasing the Steam Deck or these discounted games, players have several options available, including online shopping through the official website or visiting local physical stores. It is recommended to act quickly as the discounted models and games may sell out fast.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

