Recently, Steam Deck designers told The Verge that they do not intend to improve the performance of the next-generation Steam Deck, but should focus on improving the battery life and screen quality of the Steam Deck. However, major upgrades are still considered when there are major changes in the computing architecture.

Pierre-Loup Griffais, Steam Deck designer, said, “I think we will choose to maintain this level of performance for a longer period of time, and only consider changing performance levels when we see obvious benefits.”

Steam Deck designers Lawrence Yang and Pierre-Loup Griffais said they would look forward to the battery life and screen display of the next Steam Deck mobile.

Steam Deck is powered by a custom Aerith processor with four Zen 2 cores clocked at 2.4 to 3.5 GHz. The RDNA 2 GPU is 512 stream processors running at 1.0~1.6 GHz. Due to the architecture and performance problems of the processor, many games cannot experience a smooth experience.

Griffais explained the situation, “Right now, all Steam Decks can play the same games, and our goal is to give users an idea of ​​what level of performance they can expect when playing a game, and let developers know what their goals are… to have this One size is valuable”

A plan like Steam Deck is not new, and keeping hardware performance constant is a normal practice in the portable game console industry. Just like Nintendo has not launched the “Switch Pro” with enhanced configuration for a long time, it just brought a slightly upgraded version with stronger battery life and better display effect.