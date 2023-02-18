Steam recently brought new news to Steam Deck players. Steam Deck now supports a new feature – Steam LAN game transfer. This feature allows players to directly copy games already installed on PC to Steam Deck via LAN. On the Internet, there is no need to re-download the complete game through the Internet, which can save a lot of time for some players whose Internet speed is not high at home.

However, it should be noted that according to official information, there are still many restrictions on this function. Except that the most basic PC and Steam Deck must be connected to the same local area network at the same time, the games to be transferred must be publicly released and pre-opened. If the downloaded game, or the game itself has not been updated to the latest version, etc., the game cannot be copied in this way.

In addition, there is another inconvenience for players, that is, the Steam client of the transmitting party must be in an idle state during the file transfer, which means that no game can be opened in Steam during the transfer process. Another point is that game files can be transferred, but Local saves are not available, so if the game itself does not support cloud saves, this feature will not allow players to sync local saves to Steam Deck.

However, the Steam regional network game transmission function is somewhat helpful for players who play games on their home PCs and use Steam Deck when they go out. However, there is still a lot of room for improvement in terms of functions at this stage. Let’s see what will happen next. There will be some functional updates, so that the Steam LAN game transmission function can be more helpful to players.