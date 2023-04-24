Steam Deck: How good is Valve’s handheld console?

For a long time, the Nintendo Switch reigned alone in the handheld console market. In 2022, however, Valve, operator of the largest gaming platform “Steam”, declared war. We tried the challenger.

Valve’s Steam Deck – that’s the name of the handheld console – has only been available without a waiting list since the end of 2022. According to the research company Omdia, however, the device should already reach sales figures of three million units by 2023. While that may sound like a lot, Nintendo sold almost the same amount of Switches in its first month. Still, the Steam Deck has some perks that the Switch can only dream of. You can find out what these are in the TECHBOOK hands-on.

Access thousands of PC games

While the main selling point for the switch is Nintendo’s own range of games, the Steam Deck scores with access to the largest gaming platform in the world. Because Valve’s console is primarily optimized for the extensive selection of triple-A and indie titles in the Steam Store. Big names like Elden Ring, Cyberpunk 2077 and Red Dead Redemption 2 require a lot of power – and the Steam Deck brings that with it compared to the Nintendo Switch.

Lots of power in a small space

First impression: Quite a chunk next to my Switch OLED – but also packed with hardware at laptop level. The console has a 4-core CPU and a GPU, some of which are custom-made by AMD according to Valve’s specifications. There is also 16 gigabytes of RAM and, depending on the configuration, 64, 256 or 512 gigabytes of internal memory. One thing to note is that the 64GB version is slower eMMC storage, while the other models come with PC-level NVMe SSDs. With these specs, the Steam Deck is quite comparable to laptop hardware. But the graphics unit in particular offers more performance than many mid-priced ultrabooks, which often only come with an integrated GPU (iGPU). Nevertheless, the deck is significantly more compact – although not as compact as a switch.

You can find out how the Steam Deck compares to other handheld consoles here: The 8 best handheld consoles compared

Steam Deck is practically a full-fledged computer

The Linux-based SteamOS runs on the Steam Deck, which is at the same time the greatest strength – but also a weakness of the console. Valve’s self-developed platform can run games that are actually developed for Windows on the device through the “Proton” compatibility layer. Valve certifies games that have been tested and found compatible with a green tick for the Steam Deck. The problem with this is that many titles have either not been tested sufficiently or are simply not compatible. But with a little tinkering and trying out experimental Proton versions, you can get almost any game running.

This is another strength of the Steam Deck, because the console offers countless possibilities and ways to play with it. Not only that you can stream games in better quality from the gaming PC to the deck. Alternative stores can also be installed via desktop mode. Similar to the Switch, the deck can also be connected to a TV or monitor to enjoy games on the big screen. However, the limitations of the hardware are noticeable here – especially when compared to the PlayStation, Xbox and even the Switch. Because for screens other than the built-in display with 1280 x 800 pixels, you have to turn down the settings to get smooth gameplay.

Who is the Steam Deck suitable for?

Access to the Steam library is particularly useful for gamers who are already using the program on their gaming PC. The console is powerful yet portable and even offers expansion options, such as for a microSD card and even the internal SSD. With the Steam Deck I can now play almost all my games on the sofa or on the go. The console even mastered Cyberpunk 2077, Jedi: Fallen Order, Deus Ex: Mankind Divided, The Witcher 3 and Red Dead Redemption 2 – all very demanding titles – without any problems. For beginners, however, there is potential for frustration because things may not always work right away. With a base price of 419 euros, the Steam Deck is a bit more expensive than the Switch, but significantly cheaper than handheld consoles in this performance class – for example from Ayaneo or GPD.