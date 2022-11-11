Home Technology Steam “Dying Light 2” body 45% low special price, quiz “What kind of monster are you” to get rewards | 4Gamers
With the launch of the latest DLC plot expansion “Bloody Ties” of “Dying Light 2: The War of Human Kindness” (old translation “Dying Light 2: Holding on to Humanity”), the game itself also ushered in the lowest level in Steam history The 45% discount special, the original price of 1,790 yuan can be started at NT$984 after the discount.

The “Bloody Ties” story DLC describes Aiden, in order to meet new friend Ciro, and to help his dead brother avenge, he will enter a bloody arena, enter the hall of slaughter, and find himself involved in a conspiracy of power and revenge. In the game, players can obtain a new weapon “Shield Gauntlet” to use new skills.

In addition, this Steam sale page also brings the “Monster Quiz” event, which can only be done once per Steam account. Find out “What kind of monster are you?” according to the 8-question quiz, and get rewards such as Steam’s exclusive avatar and background.

