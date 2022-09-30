Home Technology Steam “Extreme Pleasure: Hot Flame” is only 100 yuan! 95% LIMITED TIME OFFER BREAKDOWN | 4Gamers
Steam "Extreme Pleasure: Hot Flame" is only 100 yuan! 95% LIMITED TIME OFFER BREAKDOWN | 4Gamers

Steam “Extreme Pleasure: Hot Flame” is only 100 yuan! 95% LIMITED TIME OFFER BREAKDOWN | 4Gamers

Although the racing game market is not as huge as other RPG action-adventures, it is still worth trying for newbies at least during the specials, especially when AAA games are discounted to 95% off. The digital deluxe version of the racing simulation “Need for Speed: Heat” released by EA in 2019 is currently only NT$100.

“Speed ​​​​Pleasure: Hot Flame” is currently in the free trial play, players can play before October 3 without purchasing, but EA has offered a bigger discount, the game body is greatly discounted from NT$1,999 to NT$100, time It runs until October 12th.

According to store information, the deluxe version includes 1 starter car – the KS version of the Mitsubishi Lancer Evolution X starter car – which can be used in the player’s garage at the beginning of the game, and 3 other KS version cars can be unlocked as the game progresses, There are also 4 exclusive character costumes, as well as a 5% bonus to reputation and cash.

Steam’s 95% discount on “Fast Thrill: Heat” is only available until October 12th.

