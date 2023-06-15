Steam gets a big update

Valve has released a new update for Steam. The popular gaming platform now scores with new functions and a polished look.

After being tested by beta users for a few weeks, the update is now being made available to the entire community. Among other things, Valve is working on sharing the code between Desktop, Steam Deck and Big Picture mode, making it even easier to implement changes in the future.

With the latest update, the design has been revised in some places. For example, the look of the header, the settings and the screenshot management have been adjusted. Steam notifications have been updated and improved. In the future, the green bell should only light up when there is really something new. Only new notifications are displayed in the notification window. To view older notifications, click on “Show all”.

Image: Steam

The highlight of the update is a new in-game overlay. It can be expanded using the Shift-Tab key combination and offers a tool list with a number of features that you can switch between at the touch of a button: chatting with friends, achievement progress, guides, discussions, a browser and much more. The display in the overlay can be customized as desired.

A really useful feature is the introduction of notes. Multiple notes can be created for each game, which can be a combination of text and images. The notes are synchronized across all platforms and can then also be accessed in offline mode.

Image: Steam

In addition, certain overlay windows can be pinned so that they appear in the foreground during gameplay. In order to hide as few details as possible, the transparency of the windows can be changed at any time. This enables, for example, the display of a guide directly in the game.

The overlay has also received a game overview, which shows all new information since the last game session at a glance. Among other things, the achieved achievements, which friends play the same game, popular guides, news and more.

Image: Steam

That wasn't all of the changes. You can find a list of all customizations on the official Steam page.

