The new work “Gundam EVOLUTION” (GUNDAM EVOLUTION) developed by BANDAI NAMCO Online has been officially launched on the Steam platform for free today (22), and the first season “SORTIE” will also be launched. score.

“Gundam EVOLUTION” focuses on the well-known machines that operate the Gundam series. Season 1 released a total of 12 free playable machines, including Pale Knight, Gundam, Sark II[shooting equipment]Demon Hunter Gundam, Sand Sabie, Metas, Jimmie Sniper II, Ashima, Dem Cavalry, Reverse A Gundam, Steel Tank, Jim.

The limited units in Season 1 are Marasai[Unicorn]Angel Gundam, Mahiro, Sark II[Fighting Gear]and Unicorn Gundam.

As a mecha hero shooting game, you can see the shadow of “Doujin Special Attack” in many places on the system surface, even the shooting feel is very close, and the body itself also has a different positioning.

Basically, the life value of each body is high or low, and the number of skills is slightly different. Although there is no rigid tank or auxiliary positioning, the most important thing is to determine its mobility according to the firepower characteristics and skill support of the body, that is, Shift.

Shift is an important displacement sprinting skill in the game, but the energy that each unit can perform is different. For example, the pure melee-based Gundam has 3 blocks of sliding energy, while the heavy firepower The dum cavalry has only 1 block of sliding energy.

The game mode is relatively simple, there are two types of occupation warfare and sabotage weapons.

Needless to say, the occupation war is divided into two sides: the attacker and the defender. The attacker wins points A and B, and the defender has to find a way to resist. The sabotage weapon is the offensive and defensive battle of CS disassembly and assembly of explosives.

According to the current actual connection, the somatosensory fluency is quite excellent. If the balance of the body has not yet been mastered at the beginning of the game, it is more disadvantageous to use the body of the melee type. However, the damage of the Hammer Hunting Gundam after being close to the body is very amazing. Only useful in certain situations.

The most interesting thing about the game is the display of firepower in the third person. Although some special effects are not ideal, the attack and feelings are still sufficient.

Because it is free to operate, the game itself is indispensable for the loot box mechanism. Players can unlock new units of the season by purchasing EVO coins, or by earning game coins in the game to unlock.

In addition, the season pass and mission mechanism will also give players decorative rewards such as avatars or icons, and the operation method is also very special.

The new mecha hero shooting game “Gundam EVOLUTION” is currently available for free download on Steam, and Season 1 “SORTIE” will be launched simultaneously.