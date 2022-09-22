Home Technology Steam highly praised “Gundam EVOLUTION” for free online, my hunter rushed out just like the ending of Mikazuki | 4Gamers
Technology

Steam highly praised “Gundam EVOLUTION” for free online, my hunter rushed out just like the ending of Mikazuki | 4Gamers

by admin
Steam highly praised “Gundam EVOLUTION” for free online, my hunter rushed out just like the ending of Mikazuki | 4Gamers

The new work “Gundam EVOLUTION” (GUNDAM EVOLUTION) developed by BANDAI NAMCO Online has been officially launched on the Steam platform for free today (22), and the first season “SORTIE” will also be launched. score.

“Gundam EVOLUTION” focuses on the well-known machines that operate the Gundam series. Season 1 released a total of 12 free playable machines, including Pale Knight, Gundam, Sark II[shooting equipment]Demon Hunter Gundam, Sand Sabie, Metas, Jimmie Sniper II, Ashima, Dem Cavalry, Reverse A Gundam, Steel Tank, Jim.

The limited units in Season 1 are Marasai[Unicorn]Angel Gundam, Mahiro, Sark II[Fighting Gear]and Unicorn Gundam.

20220922110540_1

20220922110722_120220922110709_120220922110700_120220922110652_120220922110636_120220922110632_1

As a mecha hero shooting game, you can see the shadow of “Doujin Special Attack” in many places on the system surface, even the shooting feel is very close, and the body itself also has a different positioning.

Basically, the life value of each body is high or low, and the number of skills is slightly different. Although there is no rigid tank or auxiliary positioning, the most important thing is to determine its mobility according to the firepower characteristics and skill support of the body, that is, Shift.

Shift is an important displacement sprinting skill in the game, but the energy that each unit can perform is different. For example, the pure melee-based Gundam has 3 blocks of sliding energy, while the heavy firepower The dum cavalry has only 1 block of sliding energy.

20220922111127_1

The game mode is relatively simple, there are two types of occupation warfare and sabotage weapons.

Needless to say, the occupation war is divided into two sides: the attacker and the defender. The attacker wins points A and B, and the defender has to find a way to resist. The sabotage weapon is the offensive and defensive battle of CS disassembly and assembly of explosives.

See also  Alcohol 120% Retro Edition for Windows 95/98/Me is available for free download

20220922114448_1

According to the current actual connection, the somatosensory fluency is quite excellent. If the balance of the body has not yet been mastered at the beginning of the game, it is more disadvantageous to use the body of the melee type. However, the damage of the Hammer Hunting Gundam after being close to the body is very amazing. Only useful in certain situations.

The most interesting thing about the game is the display of firepower in the third person. Although some special effects are not ideal, the attack and feelings are still sufficient.

20220922112702_1

Because it is free to operate, the game itself is indispensable for the loot box mechanism. Players can unlock new units of the season by purchasing EVO coins, or by earning game coins in the game to unlock.

In addition, the season pass and mission mechanism will also give players decorative rewards such as avatars or icons, and the operation method is also very special.

20220922113339_1

20220922113433_1

20220922114520_1

20220922114511_120220922110831_120220922110823_1

20220922114918_1

20220922110740_1

The new mecha hero shooting game “Gundam EVOLUTION” is currently available for free download on Steam, and Season 1 “SORTIE” will be launched simultaneously.

You may also like

NASA Releases James Webb Space Telescope’s “Neptune” Image...

Logitech and Tencent officially released “Logitech G Cloud”,...

New Framework and Google join hands to enter...

Warning: GTA VI Hack Sells Code and Documentation...

Play the professional joystick Xbox launches the wireless...

Former SIE CEO joins Tencent as strategic advisor...

ASUS TUF Gaming GT502 gaming chassis, A1 SSD...

Continue the story of “Monkey Island Little Hero...

Leica Camera and Seal Jointly Launch Limited Edition...

Logitech G Cloud comes pre-installed with the Xbox...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy