Steam hype over: Shooter developers are pulling the plug

Super People has had a hell of a start on Steam. But a few months later, players turned their backs on the unique Battle Royale shooter. Now the developer throws in the towel. It’s just not worth it anymore. The servers will be shut down in just a few months.

Super People 2 will be history in just a few months

Over 47,000 Steam players cavorted at the starting shot of Super People on the Battle Royale shooter servers. The studio had previously sunk a lot of money into marketing and brought numerous influencers and YouTubers on board during the beta phase to drum up the advertising.

But the hype faded as quickly as it grew. Not even 50 people anymore are currently in the Early Access version of the shooter, which has since been officially renamed Super People 2. But with such a small number of players, the further operation of the server and the ongoing development of the game cannot be financed – at least that is what an official statement by the developers on Steam suggests.

In this, the studio announces that it has decided to stop working on Super People 2. As of May 23, 2023, the game will no longer be sold and the game client will no longer be available for download via Steam. However, the servers will remain online until August 21, 2023. After that you turn off the lights and give Super People 2 the coup de grace.

A battle royale with super soldiers? Super People’s idea sounded promising:

Why did Steam players turn their backs on the shooter?

If you take a look at the Steam reviews, you will quickly see that most players initially had a lot of fun with Super People. But shortly after the official Steam launch, the developers apparently started to patch various gameplay mechanics from the gamewhich many players had already taken to their hearts.

Among other things, the crafting, the perks and even the duo mode have been removed. In addition, cavorted over time more and more cheaters and hackers on the servers, which caused a number of players to abandon the Battle Royale shooter. This, in turn, also increased the times for matchmaking – a vicious cycle that has now reached its sad climax.

Finally, in the blog post, the developers thank the fans for their trust.

