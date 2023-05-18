Home » Steam introduces testing phase for games
Steam introduces testing phase for games

Steam introduces testing phase for games

The Dead Space Remake can now be tried out on Steam for 90 minutes – completely free of charge. More games could follow in the future.

Bild: Dead Space (EA)

The new feature allows users to take a peek inside the game without having to purchase it separately. In contrast to ordinary demo versions, the game is not cut in any way – apart from the time limit, of course. You have access to all the content that is also available in the regular game.

The first game that offers a so-called free trial is the remake of Dead Space. The game normally costs 59.99 euros, but is currently being offered at a 20 percent discount. Anyone who is convinced by the free test phase can therefore strike directly at the reduced price.

Many points are still unclear. Is the test phase offered permanently or only for a limited time? And will other games with a free trial follow in the future? Industry insiders at least assume so. For Steam, it could be an efficient and hassle-free way to get new games out there.

Previously it was only possible to return a game if you played it for less than two hours. But you had to pay the full price of the game at the beginning. Quite a high hurdle to just try out a title.

Source: Steam

