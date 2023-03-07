The latest sequel to the well-known city simulation game “Cities: Skylines II” (Cities: Skylines II) was officially released. Although there are not many details, the publisher brought a beautiful promotional video (not the actual game screen), and previewed The game will be released in 2023.

“Metropolis: Skyrim 2” is still in charge of the production of the previous development team Colossal Order. Paradox describes this new work as “revolutionary” and “the most open city-building sandbox game on earth”, emphasizing that players can create unprecedented cities. Realize a complete transportation and economic system, as well as a wealth of custom functions such as building renovations.

“Metropolis: Skyrim” launched in 2015 has become one of the most popular works in urban simulation games. According to an interview with foreign media PC Gamer, part of the reason for this is attributed to EA’s 2013 launch of “Sim City” ( SimCity) failed to release, and subsequent updates failed to make up for it. It also caused EA to close the Maxis studio in March 2015, while “Metropolis: Skyrim” was released on Steam at the same time.

At present, “Metropolis: Skyrim 2” has not yet released the actual game screen and content preview, but it is speculated that it should support the Steam workshop modding community like the previous work.

Published by Paradox Interactive and developed and produced by Colossal Order, “Metropolis: Skyrim 2” is expected to be released in 2023 and will be available on PS5, Xbox Series X|S, PC Steam and Xbox Game Pass.