Steam Summer Sale 2022: Special Discounts on Steam Deck and Top Games

Steam, the popular gaming platform, has revealed its plans for the upcoming Summer Sale. Known for its seasonal sales and themed holiday sales, Steam has become a go-to destination for gamers looking for great deals on their favorite titles. This year’s Summer Sale is bound to excite fans even more, as it not only offers special prices for a wide range of games but also introduces exclusive discounts on the highly anticipated handheld game console, Steam Deck.

Running from June 29th to July 13th at 10 am, the Summer Sale promises a generous lineup of discounted games across various genres. However, what sets this year’s sale apart is the inclusion of special prices for the Steam Deck. The handheld device, which has been on sale for over a year, now offers a limited-time discount, making it an irresistible option for gamers on the move.

The Steam Deck comes in three different options, each with its own storage specifications and accessories. The cheapest version, originally priced at NT$13,382, will now be available with a 10% discount. Meanwhile, the most expensive version, priced at NT$21,980, receives a 20% discount. This means that gamers can save up to NT$4400 on their purchase during the Summer Sale.

Aside from the Steam Deck discounts, Steam has also compiled a list of the top 100 most popular games on the handheld console. Fan-favorite titles like “The Legacy of Hogwarts,” “Elden Ring,” “RESIDENT EVIL 4,” “THE WITCHER 3: WILD HUNT,” and “HADES” are just a few of the games that will be offered at special prices. Gamers are encouraged to check their wishlists to take advantage of these exciting deals.

As always, Steam urges users to avail the discounts responsibly and encourages gamers to budget their purchases. With the Summer Sale just around the corner, gamers are advised to keep an eye out for updates and announcements on the official Steam website.

