Steam Summer Sale 2023 launched. Find bargains now!

Image: Valve

Traditionally, Steam starts its big summer sale in the hot months. Year after year, users look forward to great offers and crazy bargains. We summarize the most important information of the current sale for you.

Dauer des Sales

Of course, it’s important to know how long you have to secure the deals. The sale has been running since June 29th at 7pm and runs until July 13th at 7pm. Enough time to think very carefully about whether you want to hit an offer or not.

Our bargain selection

As always, all that glitters is not gold. In addition to great games, there are of course also a lot of non-starters in the sale. Even if self-praise stinks: You can’t go wrong with our selection. In the following we present games in three categories: up to €30, up to €20 and up to €10.

Games up to €30

SpielPreisRabattWertungSekiro: GOTY Edition29,99€-50%94,21%High on Life24,99€-50%86,59%A Plague Tale: Requiem24,99€-50%89,25Sonic Frontiers29,99€-50%91,23%NieR Replicant ver.1.22474487139…23,99€-60%86,31%Forza Horizon 529,99€-50%86,89%Half-Life: Alyx23,59€-60%96,79%Crusader Kings III24,99€-50%90,72%Dragon Quest Builders 224,99€-50%88,87%Life is strange: true Colors23,99€-60%87,78%

Games up to €20

SpielPreisRabattWertungSpongeBob SquarePants: The Cosmic Shake19,99€-50%87,95€NieR: Automata19,99€-50%84,76%Resident Evil Village19,99€-50%94,30%Detroit: Become Human19,95€-50%92,81%LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga16,49€-67%89,91%Horizon Zero Dawn16,49€-67%86,28%MONSTER HUNTER RISE15,99€-60%85,09%Terminator: Resistance15,99€-60%89,80%Mass Effect™ Legendary Edition14,99€-75%89,80%Remnant: From the Ashes13,99€-65%83,57%

Games up to €10

SpielPreisRabattWertungMetro Exodus5,99€-80%87,80%Wasteland 36,79€-80%82,41%Celeste4,99€-75%96.05%Subnautica9,89€-67%95.51%Human: Fall Flat5,99€-70%93.56%Little Nightmares II9,89€-67%92.52%Control Ultimate Edition9,99€-75%86.22%Mortal Kombat 114,99€-90%86.05%Slay the Spire7,13€-66%96.51%Spyro™ Reignited Trilogy9,99€-75%92.23%

The right game is not included? Don’t worry: With this trick you are guaranteed to find your personal Steam bargain! If you just want to browse the sale yourself, you can do that here. We wish you happy shopping and lots of fun bargain hunting!