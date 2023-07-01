Steam Summer Sale Begins with Discounts on Steam Deck Handheld Game Console

Steam Deck: Get Ready for Summer Sale Discounts and Gaming Deals

The highly anticipated Steam summer sale is finally here, and gamers worldwide are in for a treat. As the sale kicks off, Valve Corporation, the creators of the popular gaming platform, have also announced some exciting discounts on their recently launched handheld game console, Steam Deck.

Starting today, gamers can avail themselves of enticing discounts on the 64GB, 256GB, and 512GB versions of the Steam Deck. The 64GB version is available at a 10% off, while the 256GB and 512GB variants are being offered at a 15% and 20% discount, respectively. These markdowns provide an excellent opportunity for gaming enthusiasts to own the revolutionary portable gaming device at discounted prices.

Until July 14th, 1 am, gamers can purchase the feature-rich Steam Deck for as low as HK$2,960 in Hong Kong and NT$12,042 in Taiwan. However, users are advised to act fast, as stocks are limited, as pointed out by the popular shopping website, Komodo.

But the discounts don’t end at the hardware. Steam is renowned for its vast collection of games, and the summer sale is the perfect time to indulge in new titles. The sale offers substantial discounts on some of the most popular games of recent times.

For avid RPG enthusiasts, “Eirden Circle” and “Persona 5 Royal Edition” are available at 30% and 40% off, respectively. Racing enthusiasts can get their hands on “Extreme Motorsport: Horizon 5” at a whopping 55% off. Meanwhile, fans of first-person shooters will be thrilled to find “Decisive Moment: Modern Warfare 2” with a fantastic 50% discount.

Strategy game lovers can enjoy “Cities: Skylines” and “Civilization Empire VI” at discounted rates of 30% and 10%, respectively. And for those who prefer comprehensive game collections, the sale includes “The Last Stand: Master Chief Collection” and “Uncharted Adventure: Rogue Legend Collection” with various exciting discounts.

The summer sale and Steam Deck discounts are expected to attract a significant number of gamers looking for a great deal on gaming hardware and software. With the ability to play their favorite Steam games on the go, the Steam Deck offers unprecedented convenience and portability.

Whether gamers are seeking to upgrade their gaming setup or dive into new gaming adventures, this summer sale provides an excellent chance to save big. So mark your calendars, grab your wallets, and get ready to make the most of these incredible gaming deals.

Don’t miss out on the Steam Deck discounts and exciting summer sale – visit Steam now and unleash the gamer within!

