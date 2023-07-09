Steam Takes a Stance on AI-Generated Games Amid Copyright and Privacy Concerns

Steam Updates Policy on AI-Generated Games, Citing Copyright Concerns

Ever since the rise in popularity of OpenAI’s ChatGPT chatbot, the world has witnessed a surge in the development and application of artificial intelligence (AI) technology. However, this growth has also brought forward concerns regarding copyright and privacy rights in AI.

Recently, reports surfaced claiming that the renowned game platform, Steam, had implemented a ban on games featuring generative AI technology content. However, Kaci Boyle, a public relations representative of Valve, Steam’s parent company, has clarified these reports in an email statement to “The Verge,” a foreign media outlet.

Initially, it was reported that several developers had attempted to release games created using generative AI technology on Steam, but their submissions were rejected during the review process. One such developer, known as potterharry97, shared their experience on the aigamedev version of the Reddit forum. According to potterharry97, they had submitted game content containing AI-generated elements for review, but Steam requested modifications before allowing it to be published.

Upon closer inspection of Steam’s censorship regulations, some netizens discovered that while no specific policy banning AI-generated content existed, the issue of copyright and intellectual property rights surrounding AI-generated art remained uncertain. Consequently, unless developers could confirm their right to use the AI training database, AI-generated games were forbidden from release.

Responding to the claims that Steam had outright banned games featuring AI-generated content, Kaci Boyle clarified that the company’s aim was “not to obstruct the utilization of AI on Steam” but to ensure such content adheres to existing censorship policies. Currently, the review process takes into account copyright policy, ensuring developers can utilize AI in their work without infringing on existing copyrights.

Furthermore, Boyle added that as the review process becomes more thorough, Steam will refund application payments to any developer rejected due to AI copyright concerns. This refund option was also extended to potterharry97.

Valve’s listing rules for developers strictly prohibit “content with no or insufficient rights.” Specifically, the content submitted by potterharry97, which included AI-generated art resources, was suspected of containing copyrighted material belonging to others.

The emergence of copyright and intellectual property issues surrounding AI-generated images, music, and other works has sparked a wider discussion and legal disputes concerning the use of open source programs and potential copyright infringement. In light of this, Valve has taken a proactive approach to preemptively address the controversies surrounding AI-generated content.

Original URL: Action Three Hee Wow

Image and source: The Verge, Reddit

▶▶▶ Read more Sanxi Action Wow articles

Foreign media reports overheating issues in ASUS ROG Ally, leading to Micro SD memory card failures

[Taste out of the box] Can three types of military MRE compressed rations be eaten? Are they delicious?

Note: This news article has been generated using AI.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

