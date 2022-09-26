Do you often look at the Steam stats page? Steam not only serves as a distribution platform for games, but also provides players with very detailed game information. Valve recently updated the Steam website, including some bug fixes, but the most important change is the update of the “Statistics” page. Steam has launched a new Players can view various real-time lists from here, such as “best-selling games”, “most played” rankings, as well as “weekly bestsellers” and “hot new products” lists

Overview

A new overview page that gives you an overview of instant bestsellers, most played games, and the number of users online, as well as quick links to weekly and monthly rankings if you want to see more details Information can also be found on the list page, such as hardware and software surveys, download statistics, customer service statistics

Best Selling Games

The best-selling games page has been set up on Steam for many years. After the revision, you can still view the real-time top 100 best-selling products, and you can also search by different categories, such as game type, theme, etc., but ushered in several updates as follows:

👾 Weeks on the list: The new interface shows the number of weeks each game has been on the bestseller list

👾Weekly Ranking Change: The new interface shows the weekly ranking difference, rise and fall of the games on the list

👾Region switcher: Steam will create an exclusive list of best-selling products according to the user’s region, but if you are curious about the global list, you can still switch to the global list, or even other country versions, just edit and click to enter the default Show Taiwan’s list?

👾Total revenue: The ranking list is based on the current sales of the game, including all versions of a game, DLC and in-game transactions are included in the statistics, if the game’s DLC sales are enough to make the list, another Show DLC rankings so people can spot new game expansion packs as they go viral

Instant maximum play

Next is the “Real-time Most Played” ranking, which will list the top 100 most-played games in real-time, along with the recent highest number of players for each game on the list. You can switch to view the ranking by the number of daily players. The total number of unique players in the last 24 hours is the basis for ranking

weekly bestseller

The new weekly list will display the top 100 best-selling games ranked by revenue in the two weeks before and after. It will also display the time each game has been on the list consecutively and the ranking changes. You can check the list of the previous weeks to find Looking at popular games that may be missed, Valve said that if you keep scrolling forward, you can even scroll all the way back to 2005, when there were only three games in the entire Steam XD

In addition, Valve said that in order to launch the monthly hot new product list, they have been sorting out the monthly hot new product list for more than a year, and these data will also be updated after being sorted out.

Editing experience

I don’t know about this revision, do you still like it? The editor himself is a person who likes to watch this kind of data very much, and he is also very curious about what games everyone is playing, so he likes this revision very much, but there are also friends who don’t read the list at all, and I don’t even know which part has been changed. XD Which one are you? Message me and tell me!