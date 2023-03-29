14
- Steam will end support for Windows 7 and Windows 8 on January 1, 2024 Engadget Chinese version
- Want to play must upgrade! Steam will end support for Win7/8/8.1 systems in 2024 XFastest News
- The Steam platform will stop supporting Windows 7 and Windows 8 from 2024 Bahamut Video Game Information Station
- Steam stops supporting Win7 and Win8 old systems will not be available from January 2024 ETtoday Game Cloud
- Steam announced that it will no longer support Windows 7 and Windows 8 systems from January 1 next year Computer King Ada
- View full story on Google News