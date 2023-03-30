Do you use Win 10 or Win 11 for your home computer? Or is it earlier Windows 7 and Window 8? A few days ago, Steam announced that it will end support for operating systems such as Windows 7, Windows 8, or Windows 8.1 on January 1, 2024. If you still use these old computers to run Steam, it may not be available starting next year. Although according to the statistics of Valve (Steam’s operator), Steam users who are still using Windows 7 and Windows 8 operating systems actually account for only 1.9% in total, but because there are as many as 130 million Steam users, 1.9% Not a small amount either. There are still 9 months before 2024, friends who are still using old computers, may wish to consider replacing with new ones.