The latest work “Warhammer 40,000: Darktide” by the original team of the Swedish developer Fatshark, after the pre-order pre-order experience and the official launch on December 1, refreshed the number of online players of the previous “Plague 2” on Steam , but the game has also been criticized for optimization issues, and the current Steam popularity has reached 67%.

According to Steamchart data records, “Kuroshio” hit a peak number of 107,450 players on Steam on the day it was launched on December 1, surpassing the record of 104,134 set by “The Vermintide 2” for a limited time in November, when more than 10 million players claimed game.

Of course, among the recent L4D2 zombie shooting games, the popularity of “Black Tide” on Steam can be said to be stronger than that of “Back 4 Blood”, “Alien: Fireteam Elite” and so on. work.

However, “Kuroshio” was also criticized for slow login and reading, frame drop in battle, and game crashes and flashbacks after it was released. Tracking has also obviously become the main cause of players dropping frames or crashing. Currently, it is recommended that players temporarily turn off the ray tracing function and wait for the problem to be fixed.

However, even with the problem of optimization, the performance of the game content of “Kuroshio” itself is still very good, the map design is extremely detailed and has low repetition task design, plus four unique occupations grab each other’s bullets has become a very interesting and playable cooperative zombie shooting game choice.

The four-player survival shooter “Warhammer 40K: Kuroshio” has been released on December 1st. Players who have not entered the pit can refer to the game evaluation on this site: “Kuroshio” four-professional cooperation dream back to L4D2, the bullets on the ground need three seven points.