Steam Deck, the latest handheld PC device created by Valve, has received a lot of praise among players. In addition to the performance that can run various 3A masterpieces smoothly, the other biggest feature of this device is that it adopts the technology developed by the Valve team. The long-standing “SteamOS” operating system, and this Linux-based operating system has the same convenience as the mobile version of Android, and players can modify it themselves.

The operating system is the foundation on which everything runs on a device, so it’s not hard to imagine how important SteamOS is to a Steam Deck console. In addition, the latest development progress of SteamOS itself seems to have brought the operating system into a new cycle.

According to a report on the SteamDeckHQ website, the operating system is about to receive various updates to the developer library. Most notably, the existence of the SteamOS “Media Creation Tool” itself has indeed greatly increased the credibility of this claim. And just earlier this week, the media-building tool received an update.

When the user downloads and runs the latest version of the media creation tool, a new window will pop up asking the user to select the SteamOS image from the device. Since the desktop version of SteamOS has not yet been officially launched, players generally cannot use this version of the tool to reimage on the computer, but this update also greatly improves the possibility of this operating system eventually landing on the PC. In addition to this new set of media creation tools, the desktop version of the Steam app’s “Big Picture” has also recently launched a new beta version with a style closer to the Steam Deck interface.

In this update personally released by Valve, users of the PC version can enter the new version of Big Picture mode as long as they enter the Beta version of the Steam client and add a sentence “-gamepadui” to the file content of the Steam shortcut. Settings, play games in your Steam account normally with a new interface, and use most of Steam’s features, such as the game discussion board, or report bugs or errors encountered by Valve.

This series of updates has made SteamOS officially on the PC platform into a matter of time. Even so, many players who are already used to the current version of Steam seem to hope that Valve will finally provide a function that allows players to freely switch between the desktop version and the SteamOS system version interface, so that every player can choose what they want. version used.

If players don’t like the new version of the Big Picture interface after testing, simply remove the “-gamepadui” command from the Steam shortcut mentioned above, and then restart the Steam application to restore the original look. As for when these updates to SteamOS and the new Big Picture interface will be officially launched, it is yet to be announced by Valve for further follow-up information.