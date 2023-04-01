“The Murder of Sonic the Hedgehog” developed by SEGA has been released on Steam for free on April 1. Although it is known to be an April Fool’s Day project at a glance, the SEGA team who believes in brain power Still made a pretty fun adventure visual novel, and got overwhelmingly positive reviews on Steam.

The story of “Sonic the Hedgehog’s Unsolved Murder” describes that Sonic and his party attended Amy’s birthday. They held a murder reasoning party on the Phantom Express, and Sonic was the victim of the reasoning game, and the player played the role of Phantom Express. No. 1 rookie driver.

The gameplay of the game itself is based on standard visual novel dialogue choices. Players can name their own characters and explore the information of each character, so as to find out the murder mystery behind the party. It seems that it is not so simple. At the same time, this work also has mini-games to play.

Is this an official setting or is it just speculation? As long as there is a heart, everything can be official history. The Steam store page states that although this work is not the work of the Sonic team, the official believes in the power of brain supplementation.

