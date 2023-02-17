news/202301/230217_10_ (1).jpg?versionId=qwv46thXmAUvkkvDjkSehqt2k92zMgkw” media=”(min-width: 992px)”>

The love simulation game “Five Dates” has been highly acclaimed since its launch on Steam in 2020. Its sequel “Ten Dates” was officially launched on Valentine’s Day this year, and once again received extremely favorable reviews from players.

Same as the previous game, “Ten Dates” is an interactive movie game shot by real people. Players can choose to play Ryan or Misha in this game, and have a speed date with all kinds of people within a limited time.

Unlike the previous game, “Five Dates” was released during the COVID-19 pandemic, so players can only make friends with their partners through video calls. In “Ten Dates”, players return to face-to-face socializing and come to “speed dating” In the friendship scene, you can actually meet with various objects, so there are more interactive options.

Throughout the game, player choices and interactions will deepen or destroy your relationship with your date, starting with photo selection on dating apps, timely responses during conversations, and even surrender or exhaustion during arm-to-hand competitions With all my strength, there are a series of branching and multi-directional dialogue topics in the game. How can I win the heart of the target? It depends on how the player chooses.

The total plot length of this work is about 12 hours, and there are a total of 10 objects that can develop relationships. These objects include disabilities, neurodiversity, LGBTQ+ and other colors, reflecting more real life.

“Ten Dates” has been launched on Steam and supports Simplified Chinese subtitles.