According to the game hardware survey report released by Steam in November 2022, the GeForce GTX 1060, which had occupied the top spot for a long time, was finally squeezed out by the GeForce GTX 1650, becoming the graphics card used by the most Steam users, ending the GeForce GTX 1060 since December 2017. Most Popular Graphics Cards.

▲ NVIDIA graphics card is still the preferred graphics card brand for Steam players with a proportion of more than 75%

According to Steam’s long-term statistics, GeForce GTX 1060 has been on the top of the most-used graphics card list since December 2017, and even reached an ultra-high ratio of 16.38 in December 2019, while GeForce GTX 1650 has been on the top since 2022 Followed closely, but in the latest survey report in November, it finally beat GeForce GTX 1060 with a share of 6.25% and 5.77%; it is worth noting that the new generation entry-level graphics card GeForce RTX 3060 is also stable at the fourth place bit, reaching 4.60%, only 0.03% behind the third place GeForce RTX 2060.

▲ The 6-core processor car surpasses the 4-core processor as the number of mainstream processor cores for players

According to Steam’s latest survey report, NVIDIA’s GeForce series graphics cards still account for 75.69% of the graphics cards used by most Steam players, AMD’s 15.15%, and Intel’s high market share of 8.94% through internal graphics; In addition, the proportion of PC processors, Intel is currently 66.65%, AMD is 33.35%, and 6-core processors have surpassed 4-core processors to 32.37%, showing that the most important processor for PC players is the new generation of AMD Ryzen 5 For the two series of processors, Intel Core i5 and Windows 10 with a DirectX 12-level graphics card as the largest operating system, as high as 75.96%, Windows 11 with a DirectX 12-level graphics card is 15.61%.