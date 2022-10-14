Home Technology Steam’s overwhelmingly praised Vampire Survivor version 1.0 update is coming soon! | 4Gamers
Steam poisoning barrage game “Vampire Survivors” (Vampire Survivors) announced that it will launch version 1.0 update on October 20th. It is expected to add the main content of the game and adjust the balance of game items. The official also released the game OST first, which is also a copper plate price!

Vampire Survivor, released in beta earlier this year, is addictive, replayable, and purposefulAnd cheap priceWith the blessing, it has received overwhelming praise on Steam. The upcoming 1.0 version is expected to be the official version, and the official also announced that the price has been increased to $4.99 (about 110 Taiwan dollars).

Before the official version goes live, the official will release new information on Steam, Twitter, and Discord every day. Currently, newly added props, new character modeling, new background music, UI improvements, and the release of the original soundtrack have been announced. If you are interested in this work of players can continue to pay attention to the follow-up news.

Other known updates to version 1.0 also include game balance, new game achievements, and official subtitle updates (including simplified Chinese, Japanese, etc.), and the game is also expected to be updated with a new game engine version at the end of this year, when players can also choose to play the current game. engine version.

