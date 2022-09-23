Steam Charts has always been an important reference for game media and players. In the past, we could query the 100 games with the most people online at the same time through the chart page. Now Valve has updated the chart page, and the visual design has a comprehensive Update, and also add the bestseller list.

The top of the latest ranking page uses a clear real-time graph to show the number of online players on the entire Steam site, and the peak of the most players online on the Steam platform is from 9 to 11 p.m. in Taiwan, and some players often report some games in the discussion area. Line delay time conditions match.

Of course, the most important thing to check on the rankings is the simultaneous launch of the game, but this time Steam has added a list of the top 100 best-selling games based on their revenue performance. According to the current situation, the top three are currently the world‘s most popular battle royale. Killing “Apex Heroes”, “Electric Rider 2077”, which has recently gained popularity due to the influence of animation, and “Soulworker”, a free MMO developed by South Korea’s Lion Games Studios.

The reason why Steam is deeply loved by the player community is the fairness and openness of game information, including player comments and online data, which allows players to view the game in a very objective way. This is why Steam is still the first choice for PC platform players even if it is competed by other platforms, and most of the major manufacturers competing with it are reluctant to disclose such data for marketing operations.

Although there are still occasional marketing operations or negative reviews bombing in the comments and discussion areas, this does not affect the general credibility of Steam reviews. Most players who are used to the Steam community have already developed the discernment of reading game information, which is different from other home consoles. For games on other electronic platforms, it should be fair and open, and more accessible to the people.