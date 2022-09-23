Home Technology Steam’s “Real-Time Leaderboard” has been updated and revised, and the best-selling games and most-played games are fairly disclosed | 4Gamers
Technology

Steam’s “Real-Time Leaderboard” has been updated and revised, and the best-selling games and most-played games are fairly disclosed | 4Gamers

by admin
Steam’s “Real-Time Leaderboard” has been updated and revised, and the best-selling games and most-played games are fairly disclosed | 4Gamers

Steam Charts has always been an important reference for game media and players. In the past, we could query the 100 games with the most people online at the same time through the chart page. Now Valve has updated the chart page, and the visual design has a comprehensive Update, and also add the bestseller list.

The top of the latest ranking page uses a clear real-time graph to show the number of online players on the entire Steam site, and the peak of the most players online on the Steam platform is from 9 to 11 p.m. in Taiwan, and some players often report some games in the discussion area. Line delay time conditions match.

Of course, the most important thing to check on the rankings is the simultaneous launch of the game, but this time Steam has added a list of the top 100 best-selling games based on their revenue performance. According to the current situation, the top three are currently the world‘s most popular battle royale. Killing “Apex Heroes”, “Electric Rider 2077”, which has recently gained popularity due to the influence of animation, and “Soulworker”, a free MMO developed by South Korea’s Lion Games Studios.

31c0da69229a9b7d9d7a868161954473090faf2b5b491f57c380e2b9837248d9

The reason why Steam is deeply loved by the player community is the fairness and openness of game information, including player comments and online data, which allows players to view the game in a very objective way. This is why Steam is still the first choice for PC platform players even if it is competed by other platforms, and most of the major manufacturers competing with it are reluctant to disclose such data for marketing operations.

See also  PS5 Pro / Xbox will support 8K / 60FPS | Expert analysis will be launched as soon as 2024

Although there are still occasional marketing operations or negative reviews bombing in the comments and discussion areas, this does not affect the general credibility of Steam reviews. Most players who are used to the Steam community have already developed the discernment of reading game information, which is different from other home consoles. For games on other electronic platforms, it should be fair and open, and more accessible to the people.

You may also like

Is the valuation of startups changing? A debate

“Sonic Unknown Frontier” TGS real machine demo, find...

“Wolong: Heaven Falls” TGS production interview, the reason...

“Mario + Crazy Rabbit Star of Hope” Trial:...

“Diablo IV” late-game Beta closed test begins to...

The well-received war chess strategy “Gloomhaven” + “Ark:...

Starting to pave the way for the next...

NASA and Hideo Kojima team up to create...

Bring high-end performance and long-lasting battery life to...

Joseph Stanton wants to do something like Halo...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy