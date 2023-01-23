Home Technology SteamWorld Build Announced
When Thunderful told us it would reveal the future of SteamWorld gaming today, it was hard to tell what to expect, so we’re in for a surprise anyway. That’s why Bulletin is so great, because even though it’s not in left field, it fits perfectly.

Because SteamWorld Build, as you might have gleaned from its name, is a city-building game coming to PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series 3, and Nintendo Switch later this year. What sets it apart from games like Anno 1800 and Analog City is its multi-layered nature. what do i mean? Well, while you may be building a cool-looking town above ground, many of your diggers will be digging for resources and battling enemies beneath it. That’s right. This isn’t that kind of city builder, where your only challenge is gathering enough resources quickly, as mining operations wake up monsters who haven’t had their morning coffee yet. So why keep digging so deep?

The reason is that our world is doomed, so one of the reasons you spend so much time on the ground is building rockets. It’s not a fun idea, which is why you also need to keep steam bot minds out of this danger by making them happy with salons, restaurants, etc.

In short, SteamWorld Build seems like the perfect mix of dungeon keeper and city builder with SteamWorld’s fantastic style and accessibility focus. It sounds pretty good? And then I have amazing news: you can play it now thanks to a demo on Steam, so start digging and building now.

