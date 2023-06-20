Home » SteamWorld Build Gets New Gameplay Trailer
Technology

SteamWorld Build Gets New Gameplay Trailer

by admin
SteamWorld Build Gets New Gameplay Trailer

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a new installment in the quirky and often excellent SteamWorld series. The last title, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, was released in 2019, but that’s about to change with the SteamWorld Build.

It was announced earlier this year, and there’s actually a playable demo on Steam. An official release date has yet to be announced, but we do know that this SteamWorld building and management simulator is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox later this year.

Now, the good folks from The Station and Thunderful Publishing have released a new gameplay trailer to show off what we can expect. You’ll find the video below, and we have to say it looks pretty good.

See also  New models solve big problem

You may also like

Sloths Five Episode 605 – Nerd News –...

Metroid Castlevania “Testament: The Order of High-Human” released...

New heat pumps eliminate two disadvantages at the...

Privacy Control and Mute Calls: two new useful...

Let users experience AI functions earlier than you,...

Sangean Gotune 200 in the test: audio adapter...

Privacy Control and Mute Calls: two new useful...

HONOR 90 Lite arrives in Italy • Techzilla

Start-up: Finapp awarded 3 million from the European...

Samsung IT tips its Millennials and Gen Z...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy