SteamWorld Build Gets New Gameplay Trailer

It’s been a while since we’ve gotten a new installment in the quirky and often excellent SteamWorld series. The last title, SteamWorld Quest: Hand of Gilgamech, was released in 2019, but that’s about to change with the SteamWorld Build.

It was announced earlier this year, and there’s actually a playable demo on Steam. An official release date has yet to be announced, but we do know that this SteamWorld building and management simulator is coming to PC, PlayStation, Switch, and Xbox later this year.

Now, the good folks from The Station and Thunderful Publishing have released a new gameplay trailer to show off what we can expect. You’ll find the video below, and we have to say it looks pretty good.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

