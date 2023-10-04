SteelSeries Unveils Game-Changing Dedicated Streaming Microphone for Gamers

SteelSeries Introduces Dedicated Streaming Microphone for Gamers

In a market filled with rebranded electronics, SteelSeries stands out with its commitment to creating original products. The latest addition to their lineup is a gaming microphone specifically designed for gamers. Unlike PC or podcasting microphones, SteelSeries’ new microphone is tailored for streaming purposes.

One of the key features of the microphone is its “omnidirectional recording mode,” which eliminates the need for multiple capsules. This allows for a multipurpose podcast setup where only one person is speaking into the microphone, reducing unnecessary background noise, such as the sound of pressing keys.

The microphone boasts a custom-made 25mm capsule, which is significantly larger than standard microphones. This larger size, combined with its heart-shaped directional housing, allows for high-quality recordings at 24-bit/48KHz.

The microphone is encased in a circular chassis with a shock mount and a sturdy metal base. While the lightweight materials used in the enclosure are understandable, some critics argue that a full metal enclosure would provide a more premium feel.

Connectivity-wise, the microphone features a USB-C connection, LED lights, and microphone controls behind a fabric cover. It includes mute and gain functions at the front, volume controls at the back, and a hidden headphone jack. And, of course, it wouldn’t be a gaming product without RGB lighting.

Priced at 200 euros, the microphone is considered a worthwhile investment for those seeking a genuine product rather than a rebranded option.

In addition to the microphone, SteelSeries also offers the SteelSeries Stream Mixer. This mixer supports XLR microphones and acts as a preamp with 48V phantom power. It features two USB ports, allowing users to connect separate streaming and gaming computers. While the mixer is easy to use and customizable, some may find the stand and XLR cable combo priced at 350 euros to be a bit steep. However, compared to other options, it offers a more suitable solution.

When it comes to sound quality, the microphone delivers a nice and neutral audio profile. It exhibits a slight mid-bass and rounded treble but avoids any metallic or harsh tones. Users also have the option to utilize EQ to adjust the sound to their preferences. However, like most computer mics, it still picks up some background noise, indicating the recording environment.

To enhance the recording experience, SteelSeries provides Sonar Sound software. The software, compatible with all brands of hardware, simplifies setup and offers various customization options. One standout feature is the AI noise reduction, which significantly reduces background noise. The latest version of the software is also expected to include an anti-reverb feature, allowing users to eliminate unwanted echoes from their recordings.

For more advanced users, the software’s GUI for application routing is highly praised for its user-friendly design. It offers manual control over each input and output, including a fully independent equalizer. The game-specific equalizers provided by SteelSeries are particularly valuable for esports players, as it helps optimize sound for locating enemies effectively.

Overall, SteelSeries’ dedicated streaming microphone proves to be a great product, especially for its first attempt in this category. Its ease of use, setup options, and sound quality make it a recommended choice for gamers and streamers across different brands.

