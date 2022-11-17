Stellantis acquires the startup aiMotive, a leading company in the development of advanced solutions for artificial intelligence and – above all – in the autonomous driving software sector. An important step therefore in the global challenge of driverless cars which effectively serves to and enhance in the medium term the new STLA AutoDrive platform (another leap forward in terms of agreements because it was developed in collaboration with BMW) which designs level 2 self-driving cars, 2+ and 3.

In fact, the software is the key to everything. And in the automotive sector it will lead to an unprecedented transformation by being able to create more flexible and personalized mobility based on the daily needs of each of us and – in the case of Stellantis which has to manage the complication of 12 brands under one roof – also the possibility of customize the different brands. Then, through the famous over-the-air (OTA) updates, the driver of tomorrow will be able to add new functions and innovative services, updating the vehicle software whenever he wants, even years after production.

But let’s go back to Stellantis. In December 2021, they announced a software strategy that reinvents the way vehicles are designed, built and operated. “We are transforming ourselves into a sustainable mobility tech company – they said then – and for this we plan to invest over 30 billion euros in electrification and software by 2025, with the number of connected vehicles circulating on the road going from 12 million by 2021 to 34 million by 2030”.

In a nutshell this means that starting in 2024, three new artificial intelligence (AI)-based technology platforms will be launched, spread across the four new global vehicle platforms. Those shown in this diagram below.





In short, the Stellantis software experts are already developing the three new technological platforms (STLA Brain, STLA SmartCockpit, STLA AutoDrive), which starting from 2024 will be implemented on a scale in the four new vehicle platforms (STLA Small, STLA Medium, STLA Large , STLA Frame). And it will all bring huge resources: the software strategy, as announced during Stellantis Software Day in December 2021, is expected to generate around €20 billion in incremental annual revenues by the end of the decade, as part of the bold strategic plan Give Forward 2030, supported by a 30 billion investment in electrification and software.

From a strategic point of view, it should be said that aiMotive’s head office is located in Budapest, Hungary, while the offices are located in Germany, the United States, Japan, with more than 200 highly skilled employees worldwide, including engineers with on advanced artificial intelligence and autonomous driving. aiMotive will operate as a subsidiary of Stellantis, maintaining its independence and startup culture. Founder László Kishonti will remain CEO of aiMotive. He will continue to sell products across the three technology ranges, including aiData, aiSim and aiWare, to other partners.