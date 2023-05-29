STEM initiative among young people

Bringing children closer to science through innovative teaching methods: this is the goal of Operation Skythe new project launched by The Traveling Skythe Italian non-profit association founded in 2021 to bring children from socio-economic hardship and educational poverty closer to the study of scientific subjects through the discovery of space and the observation of the sky.

Operation Sky, where the initiative will take place and for whom it is addressed

The initiative will be developed this summer through sei summer campfour y Napoliin the districts of Forcella, Ponticelli, San Giovanni a Teduccio and Stella, S. Carlo all’Arena, one in RomaTor Bella Monaca and one a Milanoin the Giambellino district, lasting 4 weeks which will involve children between 10 and 14 years of age and will guide them in the discovery of STEM subjects both with dedicated lessons and with real experiments related to the world of astronomy.

Operation Sky and the involvement of Standford University

Recently the Minister of Education himself has highlighted the need to change the teaching of mathematics which should become less abstract, at the same time hoping for a promotion of basic skills in STEM disciplines at compulsory school level. The initiative Operation Sky fits fully into this debate by contributing to teacher training with the support and involvement of the Stanford Universityone of the universities that are adopting the most innovative methods in teaching mathematics today.

The teacher shares her method You BoalerProfessor of Mathematics Education at the Stanford Graduate School of Education, who started a five-day workshop at the Casa di Vetro in Naples dedicated to 30 trainers, young students, undergraduates, doctoral students and teachers who will then be the educators who will be the protagonists of the summer camp that the association will organize in the area.

The trainers will therefore be able to tell and explain scientific concepts in an engaging and exciting way with the aim of bringing young people closer to science and technology.

The word to Ersilia Vaudo, Founder and President of Il Cielo Itinerante

“Our goal, through ‘Operazione Cielo’, is to offer children the opportunity to approach scientific subjects in a new and engaging way, for example through the observation of space. To do this, we’re going to train university students who can then become proximity role models who can become real reference figures for children. – he claims Ersilia Vaudo, Founder and President of Il Cielo Itinerante “To achieve this, we decided to make use of the consultancy and support of one of the most important and recognized universities worldwide in terms of educational innovation”.

The associations that support Operazione Cielo

Considering the relevance of the “Operazione Cielo” project for the territories in which the camps will take place, Il Cielo Itinerante collaborates with some important local associations, including Other Naples EFmain contact person for the city of Naples, Association of Friends of Carlo Fulvio Velardi ONLUS, Asso.Gio.Ca Catholic Youth Association, Family of Mary Foundation e The Tree of Life Foundation ONLUS.

The summer camp of “Operazione Cielo”, sponsored by The municipality of Naples, with the recognition of ESA – European Space Agencyand the patronage of ASI – Italian Space Agency, INAF – National Institute of Astrophysics and theOAE Italy Center of the International Astronomical Unionwill be supported by three other important realities: Bracco Foundationborn from the heritage of values ​​matured in over 95 years of history of the family and the Bracco Group, above all from corporate social responsibility, Paolo Bulgari Foundationcommitted to supporting the educational community in sensitive areas of Rome, e iliadthe operator that revolutionized the telephony sector in Italy.