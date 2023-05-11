Step forward of the Ai Act. What will change for ChatGpt and all generative artificial intelligence?

Listen to the audio version of the article

A step forward for the Ai Act, the legislation that intends to regulate artificial intelligence in Europe. The main parliamentary committees of the European Parliament yesterday gave the green light to law n paving the way for adoption in plenary in mid-June. We have been discussing this legislation for two years, which will have a scope no less than the GDPR on privacy and personal data.

What changes?

As Giuseppe Vaciago, partner of 42 Law Firm, explained to us, it is possible to draw up a very first assessment of a regulation. Going into the merits, «the great novelty – explains the lawyer – was certainly the inclusion of a series of bans on intrusive uses and discriminators of AI systems connected to biometrics, while for generative AI models, such as chatGPT or Bard, additional transparency requirements have been requested, including the obligation to declare that the content has been generated by artificial intelligence and the necessary creating a model to prevent it from generating illegal content. Ultimately, systems will be required to publish summaries of copyrighted data used for training.”

Is more transparency for ChatGpt a brake on innovation?

«Ultimately – he comments – it does not seem that there has been a decision to put a stop to the development of generative AI, but to regulate it with a view to greater transparency. A decision that seems in line with the recent provision of the Guarantor Authority for the Protection of Personal Data. The real issue, from my point of view, is the regulation of the database with which the artificial generative intelligences have “educated” and are being “educated”: are they compliant from a privacy point of view? Is this data likely to be inaccurate? These are the real issues that will have to be addressed once the legislation enters into force.

The next steps for final approval.

Last Thursday, the parliamentary committees on Civil Liberties and the Internal Market jointly adopted the text by a large majority. The next step is adoption in plenary, with 14 June set as the provisional date. Once MEPs have formalized their position, the proposal will enter the last stage of the legislative process, kicking off negotiations with the EU Council and Commission, the so-called trilogues. “We are on the verge of building a real landmark legislation for the digital landscape, not only for Europe but also for the whole world“, MEP Brando Benifei (head of delegation of the Democratic Party in the European Parliament, of the S&D group) told his parliamentary colleagues before the vote , one of the co-rapporteurs of the dossier.