Stephen King Allows Remedy To Use Quote For Free – Alan Wake 2

Stephen King Allows Remedy To Use Quote For Free – Alan Wake 2

“Stephen King once wrote, ‘Nightmares exist outside logic, and there is little joy in explanation; they are the antithesis of the poetry of fear.

In a horror story, the victim keeps asking “Why? But there can be no explanation, and there shouldn’t be. Unsolved mysteries are what stay with us longest, and are what we will eventually remember. My name is Alan Wayne G, I’m a writer.

Those were the first words Alan Wake uttered in 2010’s titular game, but it wasn’t always easy to quote a famous author like Stephen King. Or cheap. Fortunately,king of terrorKnown as a very kind and generous man, he had no intention of doing things on Remedy. Instead, he lets them use quotes for free. Almost at least.

This was revealed in an interview with Eurogamer, where Remedy boss Sam Lake revealed:

“Creating the original Alan Wake, I was really, really desperate for his offer to start it. From what I understand, he wanted $1 for us to get the rights to use it.[它]Very generous.

A really nice addition. Whether there will be some King-related content in Alan Wake 2 remains to be seen. Alan Wake 2 launches October 17 for PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X.

