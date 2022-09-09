Home Technology Steve Jobs lives again online: the archive dedicated to the founder of Apple is born
Steve Jobs lives again online: the archive dedicated to the founder of Apple is born

While the headlines on the new iPhone 14 multiplied in newspapers, magazines and websites around the world, a site dedicated to Steve Jobs was born. The Steve Jobs Archive is an initiative from friends and family to honor the founder of Apple, who passed away on October 5, 2011 of liver cancer. According to Laurene Powell Jobs, the archive was “born from Steve’s idea that, outside the natural world, all the built environment and all the systems that govern our life on the planet were made by other human beings. once this awareness is acquired, we understand that the human being can modify it, intervene on it, question it and change it. In this way man’s progress is achieved “.

Jobs’ widow attended a Code conference 2022 event, along with Apple CEO Tim Cook and former head of design Jony Ive. The three talked about Steve Jobs’ legacy and the impact he has had on so many people’s lives. “My hope is that the Archive will be a place to draw inspiration from Steve’s life and work, stimulating new generations to contribute to our common future,” added Laurene Powell Jobs.

From floppy to SIM card, how Apple has given a boost to the future by abandoning already established technologies

by our correspondent Bruno Ruffilli

At the moment the site is very simple. It opens with an unedited poetic email that Jobs sent to himself about his admiration for humanity. There are also several quotes from Jobs, including some from his famous speech at Stanford University. There are also several video and audio clips. “Even though we have some real objects and material, the archive is much more about ideas,” explained Powell Jobs. For now there is almost nothing that has not already been seen or heard, but unpublished materials will arrive in the future.

And above all, the archive will also develop programs, initiatives, collaborations and scholarships aimed at the new generations, “with respect for the past and enthusiasm for the future”, as stated in the notes.

The initiative is private and personal, like all those concerning the memory of Steve Jobs, and does not involve Apple, although obviously it cannot ignore the history of Jobs’s greatest invention. That was not the iPhone, the iPad or the Mac, but a way of conceiving technology and the future.

Ten years without Steve Jobs

by Bruno Ruffilli

