Steven Vindevogel is the new leader of Panasonic Toughbook…

Steven Vindevogel will lead the Mobile Solution Business Europe division of Panasonic. It will focus on continued regional growth supported by an extensive range of end-to-end solutions and strong focus on sustainability.

Panasonic Connect Europe has announced the appointment of Steven Vindevogel as head of the division Mobile Solutions Business for the European market. Vindevogel, who was previously the deputy of this division, aims to strengthen the position of Panasonic TOUGHBOOK as a leading manufacturer of rugged mobile devices in Europe. Its activity will focus on offering solutions for the entire life cycle of products, focusing on sustainability.

Vindevogel played a key role in the development of TOUGHBOOK end-to-end solutions. It is a range of services that offer continuous and personalized support for companies’ investments in rugged mobile devices. Solutions that focus on the creation of customized applications, predictive maintenance and assistance. This strategy will play an even more central role in the future, as the company continues to provide comprehensive services to customers. The goal is to help them exploit the opportunities of new technologiessuch as private 5G networks.

The launch of TOUGHBOOK Revive

In 2023, Vindevogel also launched TOUGHBOOK Revive, a non-profit circular project for device recycling. The initiative was created to invite customers to donate devices they no longer use, so they can be recycled or given to smaller organizations or charities.

With IT budgets shrinking and sustainability becoming a major factor in business decisions, mobile users want to be sure they’re making future-proof, reliable investments. Our devices are designed to last many years, and thanks to the newly integrated modularity they can be easily adapted in the field, and during their life cycle, to different tasks. The launch of TOUGHBOOK Revive was a logical step in this journey to help create a circular economy. Steven Vindevogel

Prior to joining Panasonic as Business Manager in Belgium, Steven Vindevogel worked for other major technology companies such as Sony Ericsson e Packard Bell. He holds a master’s degree in business administration from Ghent University. With the new appointment, Vindevogel succeeds Daichi Kato, who led the growth of TOUGHBOOK during his two-year tenure. Kato was then appointed General Manager of Panasonic’s Avionics Business Unit in Japan.

