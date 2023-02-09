Since Microsoft announced in January this year that it would officially stop its official support for Win7 and Win8.1 systems, a large number of third-party software including Chrome have announced that they will stop maintaining these old platforms.

But in this tide of abandoning Win7 and Win8.1, Firefox has become a “special case”!

According to Mozilla, the developer of the Firefox browser, although Firefox cannot maintain support for the old system forever, it will still extend support until 2024.

To this end, Mozilla may launch an ESR version of Firefox in mid-2023 to support Win7 and Win8.1 systems.

It is reported that this move is to increase the user base of the browser. Mozilla hopes to attract these users by extending the support of the Firefox browser to Win7 and Win8.1, thereby expanding its market share.

In fact, Win7 still has 9.62% of users, and Win8.1 also has 2.31% of users. For Firefox, whose market share is in jeopardy, these users are indeed very important.

