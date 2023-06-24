Sticking to the phone: LKA Bayern listens to the cell phones of climate activists

Sticking to the limit, uh, on the phone?: As part of investigations into the last generation, the Bavarian LKA has apparently intercepted several conversations between journalists and activists since October 2022, reports the “Süddeutsche Zeitung”, citing internal police documents.

LKA Bavaria vs. climate protests

Overall, the authority is said to have monitored 13 telephone lines, including the official press contact of the controversial climate protection group. The police would have noted, among other things, that spokeswoman Carla Hinrichs received several inquiries from “Spiegel” in November 2022.

In addition, the officers had obtained permission to determine location data from mobile phones, listen to mailbox messages and read e-mails “in real time”.

Last generation blockade of climate activists. Greentech LIVE

Climate protest: “Draw attention to reckless waste of the rich”

Most recently, the “Last Generation” climate protection group acted primarily with road blockades. Recently, the activists are planning new actions “against the rich”.

In the future, the climate activists want to “go to the symbols of modern wealth” and “draw attention to the ruthless waste of the rich,” according to a “summer plan 2023” by the group, the validity of which was confirmed to the dpa upon request.

The federal government allows “super-rich people to destroy our livelihoods day after day”. The climate catastrophe is made “primarily by the rich”. No specific actions have yet been announced.

Last Generation Background

“The last generation” is generally a term that refers to the most current or youngest generation of people or products. It can refer to a group of people considered to be the last generation of a particular epoch or era.

The “Last Generation” is a movement of people who are demanding more climate protection against the background of climate change. In contrast to “Fridays for Future”, the actors do not limit themselves to legal means such as strikes to achieve their goals. They block roads or pollute cultural assets. Whether the protests are legitimate because of their concerns is a matter of controversy.

