Stickman IP new work "Stickman M" teaser will start pre-order activity "StickMan M"

Stickman IP new work “Stickman M” teaser will start pre-order activity “StickMan M”
Stickman IP’s sequel to the original mobile card game “Stickman M” announced today that it will officially open pre-orders on March 23, when players can participate in the pre-booking activities through the official pre-order page. If you make a successful reservation, you can get a 5-star region-limited hero. At the same time, the official also has an official Facebook fan page to like the event, not only to get virtual treasure rewards, but also to participate in the lottery of multiple physical gifts.

[The following content is the original text of the information provided by the manufacturer]

The sequel to the original version of Stickman invites you to enjoy the new classic

“Stickman M” is an idle card RPG mobile game based on the classic stickman with a new art upgrade. In the game, players can not only experience the original exciting storyline in the game, but also feel the touch of the original stickman! The game retains the super cool fighting feeling of the classic stickman, so that while experiencing the classic fighting, you can also watch the stickman with new art upgrades, which is undoubtedly a visual feast.

  • image

In addition, in terms of game benefits, in order to give players an unprecedented sense of refreshment, through the official reservation page to participate in pre-booking activities, not only will there be a variety of virtual treasure gifts, but also a large number of game cash vouchers for players to choose virtual treasures for purchase , You can directly experience the thrill of the boss sweeping the store!

The official sequel of Stickman “Stickman M” will officially open the pre-order event on March 23rd. Multiple virtual treasure gifts and many luxury gifts are waiting for you to come and get them! A new chapter of stickman heroes is waiting for you to write together. There are also superstars of the new era as the spokesperson of the game. Want to know who is the hot new era superstar fighting side by side with the stickman heroes?

  • image
For more first-hand information, please follow the “Stickman M” official website and FB official fan page.
