Stiftung Warentest: The best air conditioner 2023

The consumer organization Stiftung Warentest has tested air conditioners (May issue 2023). In contrast to previous tests, only so-called split devices were taken into account. Monoblocks have been neglected because they have performed too poorly in the past. The result: Three out of six split devices were convincing. There are also three other good split devices from the previous year. Test winner among the new devices is the Daikin FTXJ25AW + RXJ25A*. If a split device is not an option for structural reasons, the monoblock Trotec PAC-W 2600 SH* can be an alternative. You can buy, download and read the entire report on “Test.de”.

Every summer you regret not having bought an air conditioner? No wonder, because at temperatures well over 30 degrees Celsius, the devices that cool down rooms quickly and keep the room temperature at a comfortable level are real lifesavers. This year you finally want to sleep at bearable temperatures, but you don’t know which air conditioner is right for you? In order to support you in your purchasing decision, we will tell you which air conditioners the experts at the consumer organization Stiftung Warentest recommend.

Stiftung Warentest: air conditioners in the test

For example, Stiftung Warentest tested six air conditioners for the May issue (2023) of “Test” magazine. In contrast to previous tests, the consumer organization focused exclusively on so-called single-split air conditioners. In the past, monoblocks were also taken into account, but they only achieved adequate results in the test. In addition to the six new split devices, the May 2023 issue also presented the three best models from the last survey (June 2022 issue).

As part of the product test, the experts from the consumer organization tested the air conditioners based on the following criteria: cooling, handling, safety and environmental properties. The result: Three out of six split devices were convincing. Then there are the three good ones from last year.

Split devices and monoblocks: What are the differences?

The split unit is an air conditioning unit without a drain hose. It consists of an indoor and an outdoor unit and may only be installed by specialist refrigeration air conditioning companies – accordingly, it is expensive and requires long-term planning. In return, it cools rooms faster and uses less electricity than a mobile air conditioner. Monoblocks, on the other hand, can be set up anywhere in the apartment and conduct the heat out of the window through an exhaust air hose. Because this creates a negative pressure, however, warm air flows in continuously from outside, which reduces the cooling effect.

Test winner at Stiftung Warentest: This is the best air conditioner 2023

According to Stiftung Warentest, the Daikin FTXJ25AW + RXJ25A* is the best new air conditioner. The test winner is the only model tested in 2023 that could compete with last year’s winners. In the test, it received the overall grade of 2.0 (corresponds to the quality rating “good”). Its strengths include good results in terms of environmental characteristics and very good results in terms of safety. But the handling was only satisfactory.

The test results of the air conditioner at a glance

quality judgement : “good” (grade: 2.0)

: “good” (grade: 2.0) environmental properties : “good” (grade: 1.6)

: “good” (grade: 1.6) handling : “satisfactory” (grade: 2.9)

: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.9) Cool : “good” (grade: 2.2)

: “good” (grade: 2.2) Security: “very good” (grade: 1.2)

Monoblock in the test: This is the verdict of Stiftung Warentest

For comparison with the split devices, Stiftung Warentest also examined a new type of monoblock, which, in contrast to conventional monoblocks, is equipped with a second tube. In this way, one tube can transport the air in while the other is transporting it out again. According to Stiftung Warentest, this prevents negative pressure. This also makes the Trotec PAC-W 2600 SH* more efficient than other models. The big advantage of this device: no specialist company is required for the installation. Nevertheless, the consumer organization can only recommend this monoblock with reservations. Split units like the Daikin FTXJ25AW + RXJ25A* remain the better choice.

