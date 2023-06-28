Stiftung Warentest: The best tablets of 2023

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

Every year the technology market is flooded with new products, all of which are said to be better and faster than their predecessors. With so much choice, it’s easy to lose track. This is especially true for smartphones and tablets. These are not only getting better with each new generation, but also more expensive. So that you don’t throw your money out the window, Stiftung Warentest has for the July issue (2023) of the “Test” magazine 25 tablets from three size groups (up to 23 centimeters, up to 30 centimeters and up to 37 centimeters) with the operating systems Android, HarmonyOS, FireOS and iPadOS and evaluated according to various criteria.

read too

The best cordless vacuum cleaner: where the test winner from Stiftung Warentest is currently on offer

Tablets tested by Stiftung Warentest

For the test, a team of experts examined the tablets in the categories functions, Display, battery pack, handling and versatility. Only apps that were already pre-installed on the respective model were used for this. The test also included composing and sending e-mails, browsing the Internet, downloading and playing HD videos, and creating and moving documents, among other things.

According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best tablets of 2023

Although there none of the 25 tablets tested was found to be very good was, has Stiftung Warentest surprisingly many models with the quality rating “good” excellent. So were 22 out of 25 tablets goodwhile two other devices at least satisfactorily were. Only a tablet is with the quality judgment “inadequate” failed the test. Which models performed best in the different size categories? Those are them Test winner 2023:

The best big tablet of 2023

Honor Pad 8 – Tablet (12 inches, 128 gigabytes) – 279.00 euros at Amazon *

Quality rating: “good” (grade: 2.2)

Functions: “good” (grade: 2.5)

Display: „gut“ (Note: 1,9)

Battery: “good” (grade: 2.1)

Handling: “good” (grade: 1.7)

Versatility: “satisfactory” (grade: 3.1)

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Tie: Best Small Tablet of 2023

Lenovo Tab M9 TB310FU – Tablet (9 inch, 32 gigabytes) – 109.00 euros at Amazon*

Quality rating: “good” (grade: 2.2)

Functions: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.7)

Display: „gut“ (Note: 2,0)

Battery: “very good” (grade: 1.4)

Handling: “good” (grade: 1.8)

Versatility: “satisfactory” (grade: 3.0)

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

Tie: Best Small Tablet of 2023

Nokia T10 – Tablet (8 inches, 32 gigabytes) – 159.00 euros at Pro Shop*

Quality rating: “good” (grade: 2.2)

Functions: “satisfactory” (grade: 2.8)

Display: “very good” (grade: 2.0)

Battery: “good” (grade: 1.2)

Handling: “good” (grade: 1.8)

Versatility: “satisfactory” (grade: 3.2)

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

read too

Five good tablets that cost less than 200 euros

Tablets from old tests are better than the best models in 2023

In the July issue (2023) of “Test” magazine tablets that are still available presented that already tested in the previous year or earlier became. It is noticeable: the best models from previous tests still have the edge today. So have the test winners from the years 2022 and earlier overall better grades received than the newly tested tablets. So these tablets are still a good choice:

The best large Apple tablet of the year

Apple iPad Pro 12.9 Wi-Fi + Cellular (5th generation, 2021) – Tablet (12.9 inches, 256 gigabytes) – 1479.00 euros at Gravis*

Quality rating: “good” (grade: 1.7)

Functions: “very good” (grade: 1.4)

Display: “very good” (grade: 1.2)

Battery: “good” (grade: 2.5)

Handling: “good” (grade: 1.8)

Versatility: “good” (grade: 2.3)

Note: Price and availability in the shop may vary

read too

Five good smartphones from Xiaomi, Samsung and Co. that cost less than 200 euros

Value for money bei Stiftung Warentest: These are the best cheap tablets of 2023

Although these tablets are now at least a year old, the test winners from previous years are still very expensive – quite the opposite of the best models from 2023. It is therefore not surprising that Stiftung Warentest recommended two of them as a price tip. Accordingly, the large Honor Pad 8 and the small Lenovo Tab M9 were chosen as the price-performance winners of the current test.

THE BEST CHEAP TABLETS 2023

Honor Pad 8 – 279.00 euros at Amazon* Lenovo Tab M9 TB310FU – 109.00 euros at Amazon*

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit