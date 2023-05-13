Stiftung Warentest: TV test winner on offer with a 50% discount

TV are among the most expensive purchases in the household, which is why the purchase should be carefully considered. So how good that it Stiftung Warentest exists, which facilitates the purchase decision with its thorough and independent product tests. The consumer organization has put 362 different televisions through their paces since 2020 alone.
TV tested by Stiftung Warentest
For the test, the televisions were in view of her Bildyour Tonher handling, versatility and your environmental properties examined. He is particularly good at it LG OLED55G19LA* cut off. With the Overall grade 1.6 (corresponds to Quality rating “good”) the TV is one of the best models of recent years. In fact, the LG OLED55G19LA was even featured in the January (2023) issue of Test magazine test winner in its size category (large/55 inch).
This is how Stiftung Warentest rated the test-winning television
In the test categories picture (grade: 1.4), sound (grade: 1.4) and versatility (grade: 0.9), the television received the best possible quality rating of “very good”. Added to this is its good handling (grade: 2.1). As with most large televisions, there were only points deducted for the environmental properties. Here it was only enough for the quality rating “satisfactory” (grade: 2.9). Still, the LG OLED55G19LA is an excellent choice… if only it weren’t so expensive.
TV LG OLED55G19LA 50 percent cheaper: buy the test winner from Stiftung Warentest on offer
That’s the amount Retail price (RRP) for the test-winning television with a 55-inch screen diagonal 2399,00 Euro. This makes it one of the most expensive models in this size category. Fortunately, you have to pay the full price for it with very few providers. This was the result of our price research on the price comparison portal Idealo*. We have there too the best deal for the LG OLED55G19LA found. So he’s at Expert right now 50 percent cheaper available – for only 1199.97 euros instead of 2399.00 euros*. That equals one Saving of 1199.03 eurosmaking the TV significantly more affordable.
Is it worth buying? Of course! On the one hand, the good rating from Stiftung Warentest speaks for this. In addition, this offer price is an absolute best price. That’s how the TV is seldom so cheap available. Even around the past Black Friday, which is known for its low prices, the television was only marginally cheaper. We also researched this at Idealo using the price development function.
Technical data at a glance: This is what the LG OLED55G19LA offers
|Product type:
|4K Smart-TV
|Screen:
|HDR, OLED
|screen size:
|55 inches
|Resolution:
|3840 x 2160 Pixel
|speaker power:
|60 Watt
|Sound:
|Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
|Processor:
|Quad Core
|Operating system:
|WebOS
|Connectivity:
|WLAN, Bluetooth, antenna, cable, satellite
|voice assistant:
|Amazon Alexa
|Connections:
|four HDMI, three USB, antenna connector, headphone output
|Energy efficiency class:
|G
|Power Consumption:
|107 (SDR) and 165 (HDR) kilowatt hours per 1000 hours; 0.5 watts in standby mode
|Dimensions:
|1225 x 706 x 23 Millimeter
|Weight:
|21.8 Kilograms