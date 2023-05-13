Home » Stiftung Warentest: TV test winner on offer with a 50% discount
Technology

Stiftung Warentest: TV test winner on offer with a 50% discount

by admin
Stiftung Warentest: TV test winner on offer with a 50% discount

PR/Business Insider

Disclaimer: If you make a purchase from a link marked with an asterisk, we receive a small commission. Learn more

TV are among the most expensive purchases in the household, which is why the purchase should be carefully considered. So how good that it Stiftung Warentest exists, which facilitates the purchase decision with its thorough and independent product tests. The consumer organization has put 362 different televisions through their paces since 2020 alone.

BUY THE TEST WINNER

TV tested by Stiftung Warentest

For the test, the televisions were in view of her Bildyour Tonher handling, versatility and your environmental properties examined. He is particularly good at it LG OLED55G19LA* cut off. With the Overall grade 1.6 (corresponds to Quality rating “good”) the TV is one of the best models of recent years. In fact, the LG OLED55G19LA was even featured in the January (2023) issue of Test magazine test winner in its size category (large/55 inch).

read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: This is the best television

This is how Stiftung Warentest rated the test-winning television

In the test categories picture (grade: 1.4), sound (grade: 1.4) and versatility (grade: 0.9), the television received the best possible quality rating of “very good”. Added to this is its good handling (grade: 2.1). As with most large televisions, there were only points deducted for the environmental properties. Here it was only enough for the quality rating “satisfactory” (grade: 2.9). Still, the LG OLED55G19LA is an excellent choice… if only it weren’t so expensive.

See also  Microsoft Appears to be Building a Mobile App Store to Compete with Apple and Google

TV LG OLED55G19LA 50 percent cheaper: buy the test winner from Stiftung Warentest on offer

That’s the amount Retail price (RRP) for the test-winning television with a 55-inch screen diagonal 2399,00 Euro. This makes it one of the most expensive models in this size category. Fortunately, you have to pay the full price for it with very few providers. This was the result of our price research on the price comparison portal Idealo*. We have there too the best deal for the LG OLED55G19LA found. So he’s at Expert right now 50 percent cheaper available – for only 1199.97 euros instead of 2399.00 euros*. That equals one Saving of 1199.03 eurosmaking the TV significantly more affordable.

Is it worth buying? Of course! On the one hand, the good rating from Stiftung Warentest speaks for this. In addition, this offer price is an absolute best price. That’s how the TV is seldom so cheap available. Even around the past Black Friday, which is known for its low prices, the television was only marginally cheaper. We also researched this at Idealo using the price development function.

read too

According to Stiftung Warentest: These are the best tablets – and their much cheaper alternative

Technical data at a glance: This is what the LG OLED55G19LA offers

Product type: 4K Smart-TV
Screen: HDR, OLED
screen size: 55 inches
Resolution: 3840 x 2160 Pixel
speaker power: 60 Watt
Sound: Dolby Atmos, Dolby Digital, Dolby Digital Plus
Processor: Quad Core
Operating system: WebOS
Connectivity: WLAN, Bluetooth, antenna, cable, satellite
voice assistant: Amazon Alexa
Connections: four HDMI, three USB, antenna connector, headphone output
Energy efficiency class: G
Power Consumption: 107 (SDR) and 165 (HDR) kilowatt hours per 1000 hours; 0.5 watts in standby mode
Dimensions: 1225 x 706 x 23 Millimeter
Weight: 21.8 Kilograms

*Disclaimer: We look for products and services for you that we think you might like. The selection is subjective but editorially independent. We have affiliate partnerships, which means that if you make a purchase through a link marked with an asterisk, we will receive a small commission. Our partners also include the price comparison portal Idealo, which, like Business Insider GmbH, is a subsidiary of Axel Springer SE. Our recommendations and the selection of the products are not influenced by this. You can read more about this here: Insider Picks at Business Insider – who we are, what we do and how we test products. The content is independent of our advertising marketing. You can find our guidelines for journalistic independence here: www.axelspringer.com/de/leitlinien-der-journalistischen-unabhaengigkeit

See also  Waiting for IT Week, Pregliasco (YouTrend) and De Martin (Politecnico Torino): "The social impact on voting"

You may also like

5. Open Search Symposium #ossym23 – Call for...

Android Auto will be installed on more car...

Aounuma and Fujibayashi, interview with the authors of...

United Airlines aims to triple use of sustainable...

“We cannot carry out cyber attacks in Russia”

The Academia Sinica and the multinational team newly...

Watch Ice Hockey World Championship 2023 on TV...

How serious is the key seller?

Citroën relaunches the Berlingo 2CV Fourgonnette: homage to...

The Unreal engine is on the ARM architecture...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy