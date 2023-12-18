Still need a game console? “Castle of Evil 4” iPhone / iPad / Mac playing experience | Computer King Ada

CAPCOM has officially joined the cross-Apple platform ecosystem, allowing players to enjoy “Resident Evil 4” on their iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. This move comes after the successful release of “Castle of Evil 8: Village” on Apple devices during the launch of the iPhone 15 Pro. The game is available on the App Store starting December 20th, offering an exciting gaming experience on Apple’s mobile and desktop platforms.

The remake of “Castle of Evil 4” was originally launched on traditional gaming platforms such as PlayStation, XBOX, and STEAM. However, with the release of the iPhone 15 Pro and the A17 Pro SoC, which boasts “game console-level” performance, CAPCOM has expanded its reach to the Apple ecosystem. This marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry, as more developers are recognizing the potential of mobile and desktop gaming.

Players can now enjoy the prologue of “Castle of Evil 4” for free on iPhone, iPad, and Mac devices. The game offers a seamless experience across different Apple platforms, allowing players to immerse themselves in the captivating world of the game. While there are some limitations in terms of image quality resolution on iOS and iPadOS platforms, Mac devices provide a more versatile gaming experience.

One of the highlights of playing “Castle of Evil 4” on Apple devices is the support for external joysticks, such as the PlayStation 4 DUALSHOCK 4 wireless controller. The game natively supports the PlayStation platform, allowing players to enjoy the game with familiar joystick controls. Additionally, the Apple ecosystem provides excellent support for joystick input, enhancing the overall gaming experience.

Despite some compromises in image quality and display details, “Castle of Evil 4” delivers a captivating experience on Apple devices. The game runs smoothly on devices like the M2 Pro MacBook Pro, showcasing the potential of the Apple ecosystem for gaming. This collaboration between Apple and CAPCOM sets the stage for the arrival of more 3A games and popular titles on the Apple platform, signaling a shift in the gaming landscape.

As more developers invest in the Apple game market, the future looks promising for gaming on Apple devices. The cooperation between Apple and CAPCOM has opened doors for other developers to bring their popular titles to the Apple ecosystem. With the potential arrival of games like “Death Stranding” and “Assassin’s Creed: Visions,” the gaming landscape is poised for a significant transformation.

The successful integration of popular games on Apple platforms raises questions about the future of traditional game consoles. If this trend continues, game console platforms may face increased competition from the expanding Apple gaming ecosystem. As players embrace the convenience and versatility of gaming on Apple devices, the gaming industry is on the brink of a new era.

In conclusion, the collaboration between Apple and CAPCOM has set a positive precedent for gaming on Apple devices. The availability of “Resident Evil 4” on the Apple platform marks a significant milestone in the gaming industry, paving the way for more engaging and immersive gaming experiences for players worldwide.

Share this: Facebook

X

