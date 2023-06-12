Still Wakes the Deep gets four first horror-filled screenshots

Yesterday at Microsoft’sXbox Games ShowcaseOne of the more surprising and intriguing announcements made on Twitter is Still Wakes the Deep.The story takes place on an oil rig in Glasgow, and our protagonists are blue-collar workers“Had to fight for his life through a visceral storm, claustrophobic surroundings, thick, dark and dangerous waters of the North Sea”.

Unfortunately, all communications have been cut, and we must survive the seemingly endless horrors to survive. Here’s how the developer himself describes the game:

“Run away from the horrible, strange entity surrounding the rig. It knows you, it needs you… Climb, hide and swim through narrow, twisting corridors and storm-ravaged iron decks. Find your crew and help them Survive – Someone is trapped in the kitchen; another needs you to restore your powers, and something strange is going on with your miserable boss. Through it all, you’re just praying to hear your daughter’s voice one last time.

Yesterday we still woke up to the abyss trapping us on an oil rig with a terrifying monster showing you the first trailer for this seemingly terrifying adventure and today we have the first screenshot, which you can view below.

Still Wakes the Deep is coming to PC, PlayStation 5, and Xbox Series S/X early next year. It’s also included in the Game Pass from day 1.