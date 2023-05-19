Sting says musicians are ‘fighting’ against artificial…

Recently, several musicians had used artificial intelligence for their songs. “With songs that express emotions, I don’t think that will touch me,” says the 71-year-old.

The British rock star Sting has warned of the consequences for music of artificial intelligence and software like ChatGPT. “The building blocks of music belong to us, the people,” the 71-year-old said in an interview with the BBC published on Thursday. “This will be a battle we will all have to fight for the next few years: defending our human capital against AI.”

Recently, several musicians had used artificial intelligence for their songs. So David Guetta complemented the voice of Eminem in one of his tracks. In April, a song for which the voices of singers Drake and The Weeknd had been cloned using artificial intelligence was removed from streaming services.

AI could be useful against writer’s block

“Maybe it works for electronic dance music,” said Sting. “But with songs that express emotions, I don’t think that will touch me.” It is similar with computer-generated images. Sting agreed with Pet Shop Boys frontman Neil Tennant that AI can help overcome writer’s block. “The tools are useful, but it must be us who push them forward,” he said. “We can’t let the machines just take control. We have to be careful.”

The music industry has already braced itself against artificial intelligence and launched an initiative called the Human Artistry Campaign. She warns that AI companies are violating copyright by training their software with commercially released music. According to the BBC report, whether music created with AI can be protected by copyright is still being discussed.

(APA/dpa)